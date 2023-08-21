General Hospital's Chad Duell Takes His Daddy-To-Be Role Seriously

"General Hospital" star Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) has shared quite a bit of his personal life with his fans online. In September 2022, Duell opened up about his surprising break-up with fellow soap star Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra, "The Young and the Restless"). The resilient actor then moved on with his life, and he and his current girlfriend, Luana Lucci, announced on March 6 on Instagram that he's about to become a dad. The loving couple is expecting a baby boy, due in September, and family, friends, and followers couldn't have been happier for them.

The Brazilian model also took to Instagram on August 19 to sing Duell's praises. Along with a tender picture of the two at a beach, with Duell holding her for everyone to see her amazing baby bump, she wrote, "Counting down the days at 38 weeks pregnant, and I'm seriously amazed by how awesome my partner is. Right from the start of this pregnancy ride, he's been the rock that keeps us steady." She noted Duell's diligence in maintaining their finances as well as their living situation and even dealing with plumbing issues. She added, "But it's not just about the practical stuff; through all the ups and downs, he's been my unwavering support in every possible way."

Lucci continued by remarking that Duell had galvanized her hope for the future.