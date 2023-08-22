What We Know About Suri Cruise's Relationship With Her Older Siblings

Suri Cruise (Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' only biological child) quickly became a Hollywood darling when she was born in 2006. She moreso became a topic of interest after Tom Cruise's relationship with Katie Holmes ended in 2012, and after Holmes suddenly filed for divorce.

As for Cruise's other children, he adopted two, a boy and a girl, with his previous wife, actor Nicole Kidman. After the two met while auditioning for the film, "Days of Thunder," they married in 1990 and adopted their first child, their daughter Isabella. Two years later, they adopted their son Connor, who has since followed in his parents' footsteps as an actor. However, despite their growing family, Cruise and Kidman divorced 11 years later.

Currently, there is little evidence that supports the notion that the Cruise siblings have any present, close relationship with one another. However, some photographic evidence suggests that at one period of time, Suri and her step-siblings did have some form of relationship in the past.