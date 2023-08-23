How Sasha And Malia Obama Celebrated Their Last Night As First Daughters

Sasha and Malia Obama, the two former first daughters of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, made sure to spend their last night as White House royalty ala "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement," minus the mattress surfing.

Sasha and Malia threw a party in the most fitting and complimentary option for two young girls re-integrating into society. There were no fancy hors d'oeuvres or celebrity guests in attendance, or even a large gathering for that matter. If anything, their sendoff was anything but privileged, and instead humbly paid homage to the kind of childhood nostalgia we carry into adulthood.

The lighthearted nature of the event also allowed Sasha and Malia to experience a sense of normalcy for their last night, while simultaneously enjoying the vastness and regality of their previous home of eight years. It's this simplicity that touched the hearts of many, as they caught a glimpse into Malia and Sasha's childhood in the White House.