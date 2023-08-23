Samuel L. Jackson's Only Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood's most successful men. With roles in films such as "Lakeview Terrace," "Eve's Bayou," and "Time to Kill," the actor has excelled in his over 40-year career. However, among his many achievements, he is extremely proud of his daughter Zoe Jackson.

Jackson and his wife, fellow actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson, welcomed Zoe on March 28, 1982, two years after tying the knot. She is their only child, and the couple has doted over her, even vowing to stay together for the sake of ensuring she'd grow up in a two-parent household. During Jackson's Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 BET Awards, he even credited LaTanya, along with Zoe for motivating him to get clean after a years-long battle with drugs and alcohol after the mother and daughter found him passed out after a booze-filled bachelor party when Zoe was just eight years old. Since then, the family has continued to thrive, with Zoe growing into a gorgeous woman who has made a name for herself in entertainment.