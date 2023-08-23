What Happened To Hip Chixs Jeans After Shark Tank?

Relying on clothing hacks to flatter your figure can be stressful, especially when it comes to jeans. Whether your problem is jeans that are too tight, too loose, or accentuate the wrong curves, we all wish that finding our perfect fit was easier. Enter premium denim brand Hip Chixs Jeans, founded by Aimee Miller and Megan Jackson-Carreker in the hopes that they could give wearers their confidence back, one pair of jeans at a time.

The Texas-born fashion founders met in college and shared a mutual passion for Texas fashion –- complete with traditional blue jeans (per Shark Tank Blog). After four years of development, these best friends founded Hip Chixs in 2011. Their jeans were designed to combat the heat and stuffiness of traditional denim, as well as provide posterior support that hugs your curves perfectly. The fashion brand appeared in Season 4 of "Shark Tank" in 2013.

Hip Chixs aimed to disrupt the denim industry with its innovative designs, which included custom detailing and a waistband that prevents slippage from the front and back. However the jeans brand wasn't very established when they appeared on the show, and Hip Chixs boasted low sales with a high pricepoint: $187 per pair. Unable to convince the Sharks of their potential, Miller and Jackson-Carreker walked out of the "Shark Tank" without a deal.