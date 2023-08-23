The Andy Cohen Cameos On Sex And The City You Probably Missed

If there was ever a king of celebrity hosting, Andy Cohen definitely fits the bill. But before he was known for leading the "Real Housewives" franchise, it turns out that the Bravo host made several cameos on "Sex and the City" alongside his dear friend, Sarah Jessica Parker. While they may not have been memorable, Cohen appeared on the show twice, albeit seasons apart from each other.

His first appearance was during season 4, where Cohen served as a shirtless extra in a gay bar. His second cameo came during the show's sixth and final season, where he assisted Carrie Bradshaw as a shoe salesman in Barney's.

Cohen shared the fun fact via Instagram: "You may know that I was a Barney's shoe salesman in the last season of #SATC but were you aware I appeared in Season 4 (I think) shirtless in a gay bar standing next to Carrie Bradshaw? Sounds about right!!" But Cohen didn't give up there — his love for "Sex and the City" even got him as far as the audition room, for a role that actually had lines.