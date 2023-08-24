Brittany Kerr Aldean: 13 Facts About Country Singer Jason Aldean's Wife

Ever since Brittany Kerr Aldean was first linked with country singer Jason Aldean in 2013, she has been living in the public eye. The pair went on to tie the knot in 2015 after becoming engaged at the San Diego Zoo. They now have two children together, Memphis and Navy.

As of 2023, the pair have been married for eight years — and things seem to be going well. "8 years 2 kids and a million memories. Happy Anniversary baby. Thanks for being an amazing mom, wife and my best friend. You make me the happiest dude in the world and I love u so much," Jason wrote on Instagram for their anniversary. Brittany also gave her husband an Instagram shout-out, writing, "8 years married and forever to go. Happy anniversary, my love!!!!" It seems clear that their marriage is still going just as strong as ever.

Curious to learn a bit more about Jason's wife of eight years? Here are 13 facts about Brittany Kerr Aldean.