Brittany Kerr Aldean: 13 Facts About Country Singer Jason Aldean's Wife
Ever since Brittany Kerr Aldean was first linked with country singer Jason Aldean in 2013, she has been living in the public eye. The pair went on to tie the knot in 2015 after becoming engaged at the San Diego Zoo. They now have two children together, Memphis and Navy.
As of 2023, the pair have been married for eight years — and things seem to be going well. "8 years 2 kids and a million memories. Happy Anniversary baby. Thanks for being an amazing mom, wife and my best friend. You make me the happiest dude in the world and I love u so much," Jason wrote on Instagram for their anniversary. Brittany also gave her husband an Instagram shout-out, writing, "8 years married and forever to go. Happy anniversary, my love!!!!" It seems clear that their marriage is still going just as strong as ever.
Curious to learn a bit more about Jason's wife of eight years? Here are 13 facts about Brittany Kerr Aldean.
Brittany Kerr Aldean struggled when her relationship with Jason Aldean first went public
Brittany Kerr Aldean's introduction to life in the public eye wasn't exactly a kind one. In fact, when she first started dating Jason Aldean, many fans were furious. After all, Jason was still married when photos of them getting close in a bar were published by TMZ. As a source later told TMZ, Brittany didn't know that Jason was married when she first met him.
The backlash to the photos eventually led Brittany to delete her Twitter account, where angry fans had been messaging her, calling her a "skank" or a "homewrecking wh***." At first, Jason attempted to work on his marriage. "They are talking and working things out," a source told Us Weekly shortly after the scandal.
However, even after Jason and Brittany officially got together in 2014, fans continued to complain until Jason eventually issued a statement. "It has been two years of this s*** — get over it, already!" he told Billboard. "And then when I finally do get enough of it and say something, every newspaper grabs it. And I'm not trying to get in the headlines — I'm just trying to get people to stop running their mouths."
Brittany Kerr Aldean sang in a choir and played sports and was homecoming queen at high school
Even though Brittany Kerr Alden wasn't initially very popular with Jason Aldean's fans, back in her high school days, she was actually pretty popular. While attending South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, she took part in a number of sports, including basketball, softball, and tae kwon do — and apparently, she even has a black belt! "She was always a tomboy," her mother, Debbie Kerr, told The Charlotte Observer. Brittany added that her childhood passion for football was "just unreal."
In addition to sports, Brittany also sang in the school choir, did cheerleading, and even competed in a local beauty pageant, coming in third. Brittany was certainly very busy during her high school years! Eventually, she was voted homecoming queen by her classmates — and considering how many extracurricular activities she was involved in, it's easy to see why!
She started her own beauty brand
After her marriage to Jason Aldean, Brittany Kerr Aldean started her own YouTube channel and website where she offered tips and insights into her own lifestyle. Having her own project helped her establish her own identity within her marriage. "Trying to do your own thing separate from your husband is difficult and a lot of people struggle with that," she said to People. As of 2023, Brittany's YouTube channel has over 40,000 subscribers — although by the looks of things, she hasn't posted a new video in two years.
She has also worked as a makeup artist. "Trying to make yourself look better and learning new tips and tricks really helps women feel better about themselves, which is why I love what I do now," Brittany said in an interview "Better Half," People's YouTube series. "When I do people's makeup, the biggest thing for me is the end result and seeing them look in the mirror so excited and so happy because they feel good."
Brittany also had a hair extension line called XO Britt Aldean in 2021, which closed in 2023 after two years. She now seems to have moved from YouTube to TikTok, where she has almost 900,000 followers.
Brittany Kerr Aldean auditioned for American Idol
These days, Brittany Kerr Aldean is best known as the wife of Jason Aldean — however, before meeting the country singer, Brittany had her own dreams of music stardom. In fact, back in 2012, she actually auditioned for "American Idol." When Brittany walked into the audition, judge Steven Tyler immediately joked, "I say yes." Brittany then sang her audition song, "Spoiled" by Joss Stone.
As Brittany told the Charlotte Observer, she had been practicing for her audition on a karaoke machine. "I got a karaoke machine for my birthday, which was in June." she said. Apparently, the singer was so embarrassed about performing for her family, that she made them all sit in a different room, while she threaded the microphone cord under the door. "I was that shy about it," she said. Brittany also clarified that while her audition went viral thanks to her looks, her main focus was the music. "I did really, really want this to be about my voice more than anything," she said. While Tyler liked her performance and fellow judge Randy Jackson also said yes, Jennifer Lopez said no. Brittany made it to the next round, but was voted out after the first week.
But maybe one day, fans will get a chance to hear her sing again. As Jason told Billboard, she may one day agree to record a duet with him. "I don't think she's ever done that before, that would be cool," he told Billboard.
She doesn't recognize her husband onstage
Brittany Kerr Aldean and Jason Aldean have been married since 2015, so it's safe to say that she knows him pretty well. However, there are times when he takes her by surprise — namely, when he's onstage. In fact, as Brittany explained to "Access Hollywood," when Jason gets up to perform, he turns into a whole new person.
"I'm like, 'Who is this person?' because truly, he's one person here and then another on stage," she said as Jason laughed. "It's like his alter ego comes out, so it's really cool to watch." Apparently, Jason is far more relaxed and easygoing in real life. "On stage he's like this wild, like, crazy performer that I'm ... I just don't know who he is," she laughed. "It's pretty cool to watch." When the interviewer asked if he agreed, Jason replied simply, "Sure." Sounds like Brittany was right — he really does have a totally different onstage personality!
Brittany Kerr Aldean studied human environmental science at the University of Alabama
Even though Brittany Kerr Aldean ended up working in the beauty and lifestyle industry, she actually has a degree in something very different. It turns out she went to the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, graduating in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in human environmental science. Apparently, she never really intended to pursue a career in environmental science and was more interested in modeling.
The main draw of the university, however, wasn't the course, but the football team. "I ended up visiting Alabama and completely fell in love with it," Aldean told the Charlotte Observer. "Everybody was completely gung-ho Crimson Tide, and I just wanted to be a part of it." She also spent the third year of her degree at University of North Carolina, Charlotte to be closer to her brother, Hunter, who had just started college there. As she explained, she counts her brother as her best friend ever.
Brittany Kerr Aldean was a cheerleader in high school and university
Throughout high school and university, Brittany Kerr Aldean became a pretty successful cheerleader. However, at 5'8", she was deemed too tall and too skinny for the cheer squad at the University of Alabama. Luckily, she ended up cheering for the Lady Cats, who cheer for the Charlotte Bobcats, in 2010.
However, despite her background as a professional NBA cheerleader with the Lady Cats, Aldean has always been nervous about singing on stage. "A lot of people say, 'You dance in front of thousands of people at each game!'" she explained to the Charlotte Observer. "Well, I'm one of 18 girls, so I'm surrounded by all these beautiful ladies who are just as talented, if not more." However, when she performs a song, she finds herself up on stage all alone with all eyes on her. "It's such a sense of vulnerability because you are leaving everybody with the ability to criticize you alone," she said.
She was passionate about modeling
As a young girl, Brittany Kerr Aldean's ambition wasn't to be a cheerleader or even a singer — it was actually to be a model. "Modeling is my secret passion. In 2010, I entered a Victorias Secret Model Search contest and I placed in the top 80!" Aldean once wrote on her website. According to the Daily Mail, she was selected as a finalist in the search.
Although Aldean's modeling career never really took off, back in her Lady Cats days, she did do some modeling for photographer Jim Merrill. In fact, after her "American Idol" audition went viral, fans were so eager to see her bikini modeling shots, Merrill's website crashed!
These days, Aldean can still be found posing for a few professional shots on Instagram, usually with her family by her side. While she may not be a professional model, Aldean definitely still knows how to strike a pose.
Brittany Kerr Aldean has two kids – and wants more
Brittany Kerr Aldean and her husband Jason Aldean have two kids together — Memphis, born in 2017, and Navy, born in 2019. As Brittany told Us Weekly, she's definitely open to having a few more. When asked if they were planning on adding to the "quarantine baby boom," Brittany replied wistfully, "No, but I would love to." She went on: "I would love another, I think he's done, you know, he has four. So, I understand, but I would definitely do another."
Jason's two other kids are Keeley and Kendyl, from his first marriage to Jessica Ussery. Although Brittany may not be having any more kids of her own, she has become closer to Jason's older children over the years. "I really do find myself being kind of like a big sister, which is actually really fun," he told Us Weekly in 2020. "I do love the fact that they're a little bit older because it's so fun. I really am starting to relate to them, especially the older one. She's going through things now that I can really relate to."
She was present and terrified at the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history
In 2017, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, killing 61 people. Brittany Kerr Aldean and her husband, Jason, were at the event. "When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent close to Mandalay," she explained in an Instagram statement. As Brittany explained, she immediately went to find her husband. Brittany, pregnant with her eldest at the time, went on to write that she was terrified she'd never meet her baby.
Years later, the shooting continued to haunt her. "I still think about it daily, and I still shake when I think about it," she told People in 2019. In 2020, Jason wrote on Instagram, "That night was probably the worst night of our lives, and not a day goes by that we don't think about the people who lost their lives and the families who have forever been affected by it. October 1 will always be a day for us that is extremely hard to relive." It's hard to imagine what the Aldeans went through, but it's evident that the experience continues to play a big part in their lives.
Brittany Kerr Aldean isn't afraid to stand up for her husband
Over the years, both Brittany Kerr Aldean and her husband Jason Aldean have been involved in a few controversies. While many people have disagreed with them, they've always stood up for each other publicly. In 2014, in the wake of the internet response to the first, scandalous photos of the pair together in a bar, Jason wrote on Instagram, "So sick of people judging me and [Brittany] over things they know nothing about. I have made mistakes but I am a better person because of it, and wouldn't change a thing."
In 2021, Jason once again came to his wife's defense after she posted a photo on Instagram that showed her wearing an "Anti-Biden Social Club" shirt. After backlash from hundreds of people online, Jason posted on Instagram seemingly in defense of his wife, writing, "I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world, and I want to keep it that way."
Brittany also came to her husband's defense when he was accused of writing racist, pro-gun lyrics in "Try That in a Small Town." "Never apologize for speaking the truth," she wrote on Instagram. Whatever you may think of these two and their controversial statements, it's clear they've got each other's backs.
She expresses her beliefs through what she wears
In November 2022, Brittany Kerr Aldean posted a photo on Instagram that showed her carrying two trash bags full of Balenciaga clothes and accessories. The caption read simply, "It's trash day" and tagged Balenciaga. "Show em how to 'walk the walk' babe!" her husband, Jason Aldean wrote in a comment. The post was seemingly a reaction to the Balenciaga scandal that was brewing at the time. The brand had recently gone viral for creating an ad campaign that featured a child holding a toy in leather bondage — Balenciaga even ended up starting a lawsuit against the production company that had designed the ad.
Clearly, Brittany felt this was an issue on which she needed to take a stand. We just hope that she took all of those clothes to be recycled or resold and didn't actually throw them away as her post implied.
Brittany also has her own clothing line, Brittany + Kasi, which features clothing that expresses her conservative views. "Close the f***ing border" reads one shirt and "Unapologetically conservative" reads another.
Brittany Kerr Aldean says she's passionate about children's rights
In 2023, Brittany Kerr Aldean seemed to weigh in on the trans debate, writing on Instagram, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." Both Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris responded, with Pope tweeting, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice," and Morris replying, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie." Jason Aldean then seemed to support his wife, commenting on one of her posts, "MY Barbie!!"
Brittany was eventually invited on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News where she claimed that her comments were about "advocating for children." "I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age," she said. Brittany even launched a Barbie-inspired clothing line in response to the controversy.