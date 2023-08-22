Inside Sandra Bullock's Relationship With Her Sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado

Whether you appreciate her work in comedies like "Miss Congeniality" and "The Proposal," '90s classics like "While You Were Sleeping" and "Practical Magic," or action romps like "Speed" and "Demolition Man," you cannot deny that Sandra Bullock is one of America's sweethearts. She's loved by the general public and Hollywood superstars alike, including fellow A-lister George Clooney. "We have a great level of respect and adoration for each other. We're basically [like] siblings," she once said, per the Philippine Daily Inquirer. "That's why we adore each other so much."

Bullock and Clooney may be like siblings, but their connection certainly can't hold a candle to Bullock's relationship with her actual sibling, Gesine Bullock-Prado. The pair of sisters have been by each other's side through childhood, for major career moves, and throughout personal tragedy. While they have followed entirely different life paths, it is clear that Sandra Bullock and Gesine Bullock-Prado are on the same page when it comes to their bond.