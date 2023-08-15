A Timeline Of Sandra Bullock And Bryan Randall's Relationship

It's hard not to love Sandra Bullock, the super talented movie star who always comes off as relatable despite her A-list status. The Arlington, Virginia, native has had a successful career in Hollywood as both an actor and producer, that has spanned almost four decades. Yet, Bullock has managed to keep most of her personal life pretty private over the years, even though she's dated a slew of famous men, including Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. Her marriage to former "Monster Garage" host, Jesse James, unfortunately did make its fair share of headlines in 2010, though, after he infamously cheated on her with several women.

Bullock was apparently done with dating fellow celebrities after that: Five years later, she moved on with Bryan Randall, a photographer from Portland, Oregon. While Randall did once work as a high-end model, he was seemingly living a low-key life behind the camera. He appeared to be the perfect fit for Bullock, who once explained in a 1999 interview republished in 2013 by Entertainment Tonight that she was looking for authenticity in a partner. "Somebody you can admire and be proud of and sit back and go, 'This is my man.' Whether or not he's a millionaire or ... somebody who just shucks clams," she said.

Bullock seemed to find all of that in Randall. The two were together for eight years, up until his shocking death in 2023. So let's dive into a timeline of their love story.