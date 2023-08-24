Pamela Anderson's Special Barbie Doll Foreshadowed Her Baywatch Future

Long before Pamela Anderson was on "Baywatch," she received a gift that hinted at where her career would take her. Anderson spoke with Elle about modeling for Aritzia and when the conversation shifted to Barbiecore, she told a story about Ruth Handler, the creator of the Barbie doll. "Handler actually gave me one of the first Barbies," Anderson said. "She was a neighbor. It was the first platinum Barbie, in a red bathing suit."

Anderson's Barbie doll wearing a red swimsuit foreshadows her role on "Baywatch," because all the lifeguards — including Anderson's character C.J. Parker — wore red swimsuits. Anderson still holds on to this iconic reminder of her "Baywatch" past, and she can still fit in her red swimsuit from the show.

However, Anderson does not feel much like a Barbie girl. She told Elle that she related more to the Jane Fonda character Barbarella from the movie of the same name, or to her own role as the titular character in 1996's "Barb Wire."