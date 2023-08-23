Inside Lamar Odom's Relationship With His Kids Today

The following article mentions addiction and mental health struggles.

Lamar Odom originally found fame after he was drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 1999 draft and became an NBA star. However, he found an entirely different type of fame when he married reality TV personality Khloé Kardashian. Their relationship and complicated breakup were chronicled on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," as well as their spinoff series, "Khloé & Lamar." "It was the most important part of my adult life," he said on "The View" in 2019, "except besides having my children."

That kind of attention was a big change for Lamar, and he ultimately struggled to cope with it. He explained to VladTV, "I was first an LA Laker and now I'm a Hollywood star ... athletic royalty, Hollywood royalty, that sense is a lot to grasp." Nevertheless, Lamar has remained in the spotlight over the years, by appearing on other reality shows, like "Dancing With the Stars" and "Celebrity Big Brother."

Behind the scenes, Lamar has a family that the public doesn't often see. He shares two children with his former girlfriend, Liza Morales. His daughter, Destiny Odom, was born in 1998, and his son, Lamar Odom Jr., arrived in 2002. His third child, Jayden Odom, died when he was an infant. It appears that the former Laker's children haven't always been a big part of his life, but that has since changed. As he said on "The View," "I live for my children." Let's take a look inside Lamar Odom's relationship with his kids today.