Gwen Stefani Twins With 15-Year-Old Son Zuma In Adorable Birthday Photo

It took a while for Gwen Stefani to achieve the happy family life she wanted, but the pop star finally has it. After a nearly 13-year marriage to Gavin Rossdale, with whom Stefani shares three sons, the "Don't Speak" singer has been blissfully re-wed since 2021 to Blake Shelton, whom she met when both were judges on "The Voice." Happily for Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, their parents and stepdad are all fully involved and determined to give them the best lives possible.

This includes celebrating special moments. August 21, 2023, marked the 15th birthday of middle son Zuma, and Stefani commemorated it with a touching photo montage on Instagram. "Happy 15th birthday Zuma!!!" she wrote. "We love u more than anything." Stefani topped it off with emojis of a blue heart, a party horn, and a birthday cake. The pics include several of Zuma with Stefani, looking almost identical with their long blond hair and wide smiles.

There's also a shot of Zuma and Shelton together, displaying a drawing Zuma created. Shelton once told country station KFROG that he aspires to be like the role model he had growing up: "I love my stepfather and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be." And, in another interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton confirmed his work was "[taking] a backseat to Gwen and the kids."