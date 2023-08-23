Meghan McCain Has Harsh Words For Donald Trump As He Skips Republican Debate

The first debate of the Republican primary race is due to take place on the evening of August 23, 2023, and despite the many criminal charges facing Former President Donald Trump, he is still considered to be the frontrunner for the nomination. Shockingly, though, Trump will not be in attendance. And Meghan McCain has something to say about it.

McCain has been an outspoken critic of Trump for several years now, even throwing shade at the former president in her father's eulogy. Now, McCain has penned an opinion piece for the Daily Mail in which she criticizes Trump's decision to skip the debate, writing, "Call it cowardice. Call it hubris. Call it cynicism. But whatever you do, call it out."

The outspoken commentator continued by pointing out, "The stage is set for the first Republican primary debate and the frontrunner for the nomination won't even be there." And she doesn't stop there either. Simply put, McCain did not mince her words as she went on to directly shame the controversial politician for his impending absence.