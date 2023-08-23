Nancy Frangione, Another World Star, Dead At 70

On August 18, "Another World" alum Nancy Frangione died in her hometown of Barnstable, Massachusetts, at the age of 70. At the time of this writing, her cause of death is unknown. Born on July 10, 1953, Frangione would journey into the soap opera world in 1977 when she played Tara Martin on "All My Children." But in 1981, she would bring the scheming and troublesome Cecile DePoulignac to life on "Another World," and the hellion quickly became a fan favorite.

Frangione portrayed Cecile as a force of nature, and her entanglement with the characters Jamie Frame (then Richard Bekins), Sandy Cory (Christopher Rich), and Blaine Ewing (Laura Malone) would become a legendary soap quadrangle. After exiting in 1984, Fragione would continue to recur as Cecile until 1996. In 1985, when the late "One Life to Live" star Andrea Evans fell ill, Frangione took on the role of the feisty Tina Roberts for a short time.

She and her former co-star Rich were married from 1982 to 1996, and she is survived by their daughter, Mariel.