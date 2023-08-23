Y&R's Sharon Case Gives Us A Glimmer Of Hope For Eventual Sharon And Nick Reunion

Soap Opera Digest posted its interview with "The Young and the Restless" star Sharon Case on August 22, and she further explained Nick Newman and Sharon Newman's connection, stating, "It's a true love story that started between two people so innocently and it started in the right way, and carrying forward, they have children together that they continue to co-parent and they're just so involved in each other's lives." She felt the characters have been bonded by all of the troubles they've experienced over the years. That bond has translated to real life, as she and Joshua Morrow have worked together for nearly 30 years, thus they've gained a mutual respect for one another. She stated that they "Both feel very lucky that we were both chosen for these roles and we've gotten to work together all these years."

She said frankly that when fans inquire as to whether the couple would be reuniting, her answer is always, "I don't know because I don't have the scripts." She further elaborated that because the two were considered a super couple, it's highly possible that they could reunite, but she never knows what the latest scripts will contain. Because the two characters often help each other through difficulties, she explained that they don't push each other away. "We see them growing closer and with a fondness and respect for each other more and more all the time," Case teased.