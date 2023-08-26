5 Perfect Luke Macfarlane Hallmark Movies For A Girls' Night In

Luke Macfarlane is a Hallmark star that we love to love, but that's not where he started his acting career. He initially gained prominence for his role as Scotty Wandell in the popular television series "Brothers & Sisters," which ran from 2006 to 2011 on ABC. The show explored the personal and professional relationships of adult siblings, which seems like a great introduction to the world of Hallmark's drama and romance.

Macfarlane has starred in 13 Hallmark movies so far, with his first venture with the network being "The Memory Book" in 2014. While he's rumored to be the next star to leave Hallmark, the channel's projects that the actor has been in so far are too good to pass on, especially for a girls' night in.

The Hallmark Channel is the master of feel-good, nostalgia-inducing flicks we can't get enough of, and Macfarlane's performances offer a variety of storylines to choose from. Whether you're in the mood for a predictable holiday romance or an international love story, the flawless Hallmark-Macfarlane pairing has got you (and your girls) covered.