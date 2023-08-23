Expert Tells Us William's Wedding Day Body Language Crystalizes His True Feelings For Kate

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, commanded a crowd of thousands on their wedding day — not counting the millions of people who were watching from their living rooms. The couple exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey in April 2011 before heading to Buckingham Palace to make their official debut as husband and wife — and seal their love with a kiss or two. There were some really sweet moments between Prince William and Kate Middleton, the latter of whom seemed almost giddy when the crowd cheered as she kissed her husband. The first time, the newlyweds leaned into one another for a short peck. Then, William asked his wife if they should go in for another, to which she smiled and nodded (via TikTok).

As we reminisced about that special day in royal family history, The List decided to get some further intel on the couple's body language. We reached out to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." for the skinny. "This intimate exchange between the future king and queen of England established a powerful narrative that we still witness today — the story of a long-lasting love affair. That moment captured on film highlights several endearing gestures between the two royals," Ponce tells us. He also picked up on some additional signs that clearly showed William's true feelings about Kate.