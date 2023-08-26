Why RHONY Star Jenna Lyons Had Beef With The New York Post

Fashionista Jenna Lyons has transitioned from J. Crew head honcho to one of the newest reality television stars. Since joining "The Real Housewives of New York" in its fourteenth season, she has carefully controlled her narrative. Despite being the first openly gay New York Housewife, Lyons is adamant about keeping her romantic life off-camera. During episode 2, which aired July 23, 2023, Lyons revealed that she is happy with a new partner. Still, when elaborating on why she has decided to keep things private, she explained to several of her co-stars, "Because I've had so much press, I am very quiet about that, so I'm not sharing that."

The press Lyons was referring to is the attention centered around her split from ex-husband Vincent Mazeau. The two divorced after nine years of marriage, though the details of exactly why have remained unclear. However, that didn't stop the New York Post (via Page Six) from running a story in 2011 revealing that she was in a same-sex relationship with Courtney Crangi. It was suggested by other outlets that this may have been the reason for Lyons' divorce. Even with other messy rumors swirling, it seems that the New York Post kicked off the barrage of stories when they initially outed the Lyons, sparking a beef between the two powerhouses.