A Look Back At The Time Celine Dion Crashed A Wedding With Jimmy Kimmel

A couple's wedding day is usually one of the most memorable moments of their lives together, and for one lucky bride and groom getting married in Las Vegas, their special day was made even more remarkable by wedding crashers Jimmy Kimmel, Celine Dion, and David Spade. (Because what says "Las Vegas wedding" better than a trio of surprise celeb appearances?)

Bride and groom Kate and Jason were in the middle of a small hotel ceremony in Las Vegas when the late-night host and his famous pals interrupted their nuptials as part of a bit on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" First, a live feed of Kimmel appeared behind the couple's officiant, who graciously allowed the late-night host to take over the proceedings.

Then, David Spade and Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez appeared from a side door of the chapel. And just in case the couple hadn't had enough surprises during their big moment, Celine Dion capped the ceremony with a rendition of "Because You Loved Me" (via YouTube).