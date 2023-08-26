A Look Back At The Time Celine Dion Crashed A Wedding With Jimmy Kimmel
A couple's wedding day is usually one of the most memorable moments of their lives together, and for one lucky bride and groom getting married in Las Vegas, their special day was made even more remarkable by wedding crashers Jimmy Kimmel, Celine Dion, and David Spade. (Because what says "Las Vegas wedding" better than a trio of surprise celeb appearances?)
Bride and groom Kate and Jason were in the middle of a small hotel ceremony in Las Vegas when the late-night host and his famous pals interrupted their nuptials as part of a bit on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" First, a live feed of Kimmel appeared behind the couple's officiant, who graciously allowed the late-night host to take over the proceedings.
Then, David Spade and Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez appeared from a side door of the chapel. And just in case the couple hadn't had enough surprises during their big moment, Celine Dion capped the ceremony with a rendition of "Because You Loved Me" (via YouTube).
Kimmel and Spade prepped the couple with a few jokes and pre-wedding shots
Jason and Kate, two U.S. Air Force majors stationed in Colorado, were visibly surprised by the impromptu appearance of Jimmy Kimmel and his camera crew. As the bride and groom looked around the wedding scene wide-eyed, Kimmel asked if he could preside over the ceremony, joking that his time as an altar boy qualified him for the role.
When Kimmel got to the part of the ceremony where guests could object to the couple being wed, "Bachelor in Paradise" host David Spade walked through the door, Vegas souvenir cup in hand. His one objection? The happy couple seemed a "little too sober and not on my watch in Vegas." The SNL alum then called Kimmel's right-hand man Guillermo into the chapel, clad in a metallic silver suit carrying a tray of tequila shots.
After Spade, Guillermo, Kate, and Jason took their shots, Kimmel proceeded with the ceremony. Once the bride and groom said their "I do's," Kimmel announced, "Now, by the power vested in me by the Nevada state bird — which is the mountain bluebird, by the way — I pronounce you husband and wife. You may kiss each other on the mouth." But, of course, that wasn't the only trick Kimmel had hidden up his sleeve.
The ceremony ended with a surprise appearance by Celine Dion
Having your wedding crashed by two Hollywood comedians would be enough of a story on its own, but since it was a Vegas wedding at Planet Hollywood, Kimmel upped the star-studded ante just a bit further. The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host asked Jason and Kate if they had hired a wedding singer, which they didn't.
"Well, thankfully, I know a local performer who has agreed to help you out," Kimmel said onscreen. "So, Kate and Jason, here to accompany your first dance as husband and wife, Ms. Celine Dion." On cue, the lights in the chapel dimmed to a dramatic blue as the doors swung open to reveal the Canadian singer who became a global sensation in the late '80s.
The couple and their guests were equally stunned as Dion stepped into the chapel, microphone in hand. The bride and groom watched the powerhouse vocalist as they swayed to their first dance. Once Dion finished the song, she hugged the beaming couple, who undoubtedly had one of the most memorable days of their lives for more reasons than matrimony alone.