Who Was Days Of Our Lives' Dimitri On Beyond Salem?

"Days of Our Lives" fans who watched the soap opera's spin-off "Beyond Salem" will likely recognize Dimitri Von Leuschner (Peter Porte). During the first season of the limited series, Dimitri posed as an ISA agent named Kyle Graham. The character claimed that the ISA sent him to be a backup partner for Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) as she searched for the Alamainian gems. The two traveled the world together as they looked to get their hands on the priceless stones, and although they butted heads several times along the way, there were some definite sparks between the duo.

Of course, there were some red flags when Kyle seemed to be very interested in obtaining the gems and less interested in meeting anyone who could offer him any information or help in his search. The adventure took Kyle and Billie all around the globe as they looked to collect all the gems that made up the Alamanian Peacock. Once the agents did manage to gather all of the stones together, things quickly changed between Kyle and Billie.

In fact, it was revealed that Kyle was posing as an ISA agent the entire time when in reality, he was a member of the Von Leuschner family who wanted the valuable gems.