Prince Albert's Ex Is Feuding With Monaco's Royal Family

On the day that Nicole Coste first met Prince Albert of Monaco in 1997, she wasn't expecting anything too exciting to happen. In fact, she wasn't even supposed to go to work. But, when one of her fellow Air France flight attendants called in sick, Nicole took her place on a flight from Nice to Paris. It was there that the Togo-born beauty met her prince charming for the first time. "I always served in First Class so I was accustomed to dealing with VIPs. When I saw Albert our eyes met and I knew this was different. There was definitely an aura around him and we hit it off immediately," Nicole later recalled in an interview with the Daily Mail.

According to the Air France hostess' account, she was not the only one who caught feels on that fateful flight. Albert took the liberty of asking for her phone number, and soon the two were an item, albeit a secret one. Indeed, they saw each other for about six years, showing up at the same Monegasque social events, but always appearing separately to keep their love story out of the tabloids.

Soon, however, it became clear that Albert and Nicole's relationship was not so lighthearted. In 2003, the couple welcomed a son, Alexandre Grimaldi — prompting them to drift apart. Since then, a feud has brewed between Nicole and the Monegasque royals, calling into question issues of inheritance, family, and what it means to be royal.