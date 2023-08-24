Amy Duggar King Stands Firm In Family's Homeschooling Tradition After Backlash

A child's first day of school is a huge deal, and Amy Duggar King made the most of it on Aug. 21, 2023, when her 3-year-old son Daxton began preschool. She bought him lots of supplies, ordered doughnuts in the shape of letters reading "Pre-K!", and had him pose with a sign recording the date, his age and height, and what he wanted to be when he grew up. (Dax said "Help," meaning he wants to help people.) But it was the section titled "My Teacher Is" that really got fans' attention when she shared the photos on Instagram: King wrote "Mama," meaning King will be homeschooling her son this year.

The announcement made many of King's fans rejoice: "Homeschooling is such a gift!" wrote one mom. "Enjoy the journey!" Others weren't so enthused, considering her family history. King, the niece of Jim Bob Duggar, has made lots of scathing criticisms of his church group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles. She was one of the participants in the Amazon exposé "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," which accused the ministry of "brainwashing" women and "breeding pedophiles" (per Daily Mail).

But one of the controversies surrounding the IBLP is its homeschooling curriculum, which emphasizes morality lessons over actual academics. Some followers wondered why the "rebel" Duggar was choosing this option for her own son, considering her feelings toward her cousins' upbringing and the poor rep of their education system. But King was quick to defend herself against the critics.