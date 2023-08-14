Times Jill Duggar Dillard's Parenting Caused A Stir

Once a seemingly happy member of a popular — and large — reality TV family, Jill Duggar Dillard is now revealing what went on behind the smiles and long skirts. She has already spoken out against her parents' faith group on the Amazon docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," but she's not done yet.

Her upcoming book, "Counting the Cost," is being touted as a closer look at the price Jill paid for being raised in a restrictive environment. For example, as she related in the docuseries, the fourth Duggar sibling was pressured not to reveal the painful family secret about her brother Josh Duggar's alleged molestation of his sisters, including Jill. Her parents also pressured her to give up the personal life plans she'd made with her husband, Derick Dillard — all because she was brought up to obey her father's authority without question.

Jill is now busy raising three young children of her own: Israel, 8, Samuel, 6, and Freddy, 1. By the looks of her social media posts, the Dillards are a happy and well-adjusted bunch. Still, being a public figure means having your decisions scrutinized by thousands, and celebrity mothers are especially vulnerable to mom-shaming and criticism. Jill's followers are generally supportive of her parenting choices, but there have still been moments when they disagreed with her methods.