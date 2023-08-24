Who Is Former Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell? Here's What To Know

Sidney Powell became infamous for her far-reaching conspiracy theories, some of which proved to be "too conspiratorial even for [Trump]," according to an anonymous adviser, per The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Considering his ties to QAnon, that's really saying something ... "What we are really dealing with here and uncovering more by the day is the massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States," she famously claimed in a November 2020 post-election news conference (via The Washington Post).

Eventually, Rudy Giuliani made it clear his former colleague took things too far. "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," he said in an official statement, per New York Magazine. "She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity." Former Fox News darling (and "Dancing with the Stars" alum) Tucker Carlson criticized her for not being able to back up her extreme claims with evidence.

As for where she got her election fraud information? The story gets wilder. According to Dominion, Powell was going off of an email she got from an anonymous source claiming to be a headless, time-traveling entity. All in all, Political scientist Chris Cooper doesn't see much of a future for Powell, telling CBS 17, "She is going to be relegated, if she's free, to the fringes of our society."