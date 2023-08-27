What The Cast Of Big Time Rush Looks Like Today

By the year 2009, the Jonas Brothers already had four albums, their own Disney Channel series, a concert special, and a hit Disney Channel Original Movie. Clearly, the boy band content was a boon for Disney, and Nickelodeon wasn't about to be left in the dust. "Big Time Rush," which ran from 2009 until 2013, followed the misadventures of four high school hockey players from Minnesota who moved to Los Angeles and became producer Gustavo Rocque's latest music group, Big Time Rush. If you were a "Big Time Rush" fan way back when, we'll bet you had a favorite member of the band. There was Kendall, the level-headed leader; Logan, who was both smart and sweet; the amusing and energetic Carlos; and the sometimes egotistical, yet caring, James.

In 2013," Big Time Rush disbanded and the guys went on to pursue solo projects. For nearly a decade, it seemed like we'd never hear from the band collectively again, but in 2022, Big Time Rush reunited for a tour — and yes, those tickets sold out. Given what a hit the tour was, it shouldn't be a surprise that there have been discussions regarding a potential reboot of the sitcom. We'll just have to wait and see what happens there. In the meantime, let's check out what the cast of "Big Time Rush" looks like today, what they've been up to since the end of their Nickelodeon reign, and which member has since become a major Hallmark movie star.