The Methods Donnell Turner Uses To Portray Curtis' Paralysis On General Hospital

The current storyline of Curtis Ashford's paralysis had Donnell Turner jumping for joy since the character's emotional journey would be something he could portray realistically, as he had earlier told Soap Opera Digest. At the fan event, he described one scene that they had to retake because while Curtis was raging over his situation, the actor's legs were moving. He felt bad because he had put a great deal of emotion into the first take, though he remarked, "But sometimes you can, you know, recreate that magic."

Turner recalled a time when he auditioned for a sitcom in which the character was wheelchair-bound, and when they called him back for a second audition, he explained the studying he put into it. "So, I did a lot of research on how to conduct myself, how the posture would look, how the movement would look, even on a comedic side," he said, pointing out that the experience is helping inform his current storyline.

He shared some of his trade secrets, explaining, "There are little tricks for acting in a wheelchair. I remember I would hold a quarter between my knees to keep my knees together, to render my legs sort of useless. That way, it prevents involuntary movement." He provided another example he's heard of, in which an actor puts a rock in their shoe in order to change their gait and look like they've suffered a leg injury. Turner stated that he hopes his performance comes across as truly authentic to the audience, and his hard work shows.