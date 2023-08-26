Ivanka Trump's First-Ever TV Appearance Was A Far Cry From Politics

Ivanka Trump has been no stranger to the public eye in recent years, thanks in no small part to her father, former President Donald Trump — but her cool, calm, and collected demeanor didn't always come naturally to her. Despite how poised and unfazed she might seem these days, even Ivanka wasn't immune to the awkward days of teenhood.

One notable difference, of course, is that Ivanka's clumsy teenage self was immortalized on camera when she was a co-host of the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant in South Padre Island, Texas. While the then-15-year-old Ivanka was undoubtedly beautiful on camera, her nerves peeked through as she stumbled over words and stiffly changed facial expressions.

But hey — who wouldn't be a bit awkward as a 15-year-old hosting a nationally televised beauty pageant? Performance butterflies or not, Ivanka's first appearance on television was certainly a long way away from the political realm she's recognized from today.