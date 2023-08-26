Adam Sandler Supports BFF Jennifer Aniston With A Simple Annual Gesture

Adam Sandler has a few long-running friendships with some of Hollywood's leading ladies. While Drew Barrymore may instantly come to mind, Sandler is also close with another one of his frequent costars: Jennifer Aniston. The two have teamed up for rom-coms like "Murder Mystery" (1 and 2) as well as "Just Go With It." Though their relationship might be much more platonic offscreen than it is in their films, it's still super heartwarming.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston first met when they were in their 20s at a delicatessen, as the "Happy Gilmore" star shared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "She had eggs. I was eating French toast," he said. In another interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Aniston clarified that it was at Jerry's Deli in the '90s when Aniston was dating one of his friends. After sharing breakfast together, the rest was history. When Kimmel asked if it was fair to say the duo loves one another, Sandler responded, "Absolutely." At the same time, Aniston remarked, "For sure."

Having only made three movies together, their friendship has sometimes flown under the radar, especially because their relationships with their significant others throughout the years have drawn much of the spotlight. Nevertheless, the pair are pretty involved in one another's lives. So involved, in fact, that Adam and his wife, Jackie Sandler, started a meaningful Mother's Day tradition with the "Rumor Has It" star — sending her flowers.