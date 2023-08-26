Don Lemon's CNN Ousting Didn't Stop Him From Having Fun

When Don Lemon was let go from CNN in April 2023, it shocked the longtime anchor. His version of the termination significantly differed from that of the network. According to Lemon, he was blindsided by the move. In a Twitter statement, he explained, "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network." However, CNN shot back, claiming that Lemon was extended a meeting with management to discuss the matter. Shortly after, there were reports that sexist comments from a February 2023 episode of "CNN This Morning" contributed to the decision. During the program, Lemon said presidential candidate Nikki Haley "isn't in her prime," alluding to her being too old to seek the White House seat. Following his exit, a pattern of unfavorable behavior was unearthed. In one accusation, Lemon reportedly tore up documents on a desk belonging to "Live From" co-host Kyra Phillips after being looked over for an Iraq assignment that was given to Phillips instead.

In a June 2023 interview with ABC24, Lemon confirmed that he was taking some time off to enjoy his family and was not eager to return to the workforce. "I'm not rushing into anything," he told the outlet. No matter what actually took place behind the scenes at CNN, Lemon has admitted that he is not perfect but is also not letting the firing keep him down.