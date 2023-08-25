Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us Whether Barron's Inheritance Could Suffer If Trump's In Prison
In what is becoming a very familiar scenario, former president Donald J. Trump surrendered himself to authorities. This time, it was at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on the evening of Aug. 24. He faces criminal charges for his involvement in the alleged conspiracy to overturn the Georgia results of the 2020 presidential election; 18 of his former colleagues have already surrendered. The court date hasn't yet been set — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is looking into an October start — and only time will tell what the outcome will be. However, even if Trump is found guilty and sentenced to prison, this won't legally stop him from his presidential run. Yes, the former president could get his old job back from behind bars.
But what other repercussions could jail time mean for Trump and his family? Specifically, what could this mean for his youngest son? Barron William Trump, his only child by his third wife Melania Trump, is a 17-year-old high-school senior with no steady source of income. He's reportedly worth $80 million, according to National Today, and he presumably stands to inherit much more when his father dies. The List spoke exclusively to former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of the Los Angeles-based law firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, to get more details.
"Barron's inheritance would not be affected by any of Trump's criminal cases," Rahmani confirmed. So no matter whether the former president is convicted or found innocent of one or all charges, Barron will one day get everything he's been promised in the will.
A Trump divorce wouldn't hurt Barron financially
The state of Donald and Melania Trump's marriage has been a source of speculation for years. Critics wonder how Melania can possibly stay with a man who's been involved in so many scandals during their time together. If anything, she would have been justified in calling it quits after the 2020 election: It can't be easy knowing your husband has been accused of trying to reverse the legal results of an election just because he didn't win. Yet by all accounts, Melania Trump supports Donald's legal fight, even though she won't speak out about his indictments.
Hypothetically speaking, what if this latest arrest really was the straw that broke Melania's back? West Coast Trial Lawyers' president, Neama Rahmani, weighed in on this as well. She told The List, "It's tough to know what Melania will do, especially if he is convicted and is sentenced to prison. She's said little publicly about her husband's legal problems, and a divorce won't affect Trump's legal cases." It wouldn't affect son Barron, either — at least, not financially. Rahmani adds, "Some states have laws that reduce or eliminate child support for a parent who is in custody, but family law is very state-specific." In Florida, child support obligations aren't altered by a parent's incarceration unless they file a motion to modify the payments based on the loss of income. One can only imagine how the indictments are affecting Barron Trump emotionally, but he'll never have to worry about not having money in the bank.