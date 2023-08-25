Former Federal Prosecutor Tells Us Whether Barron's Inheritance Could Suffer If Trump's In Prison

In what is becoming a very familiar scenario, former president Donald J. Trump surrendered himself to authorities. This time, it was at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on the evening of Aug. 24. He faces criminal charges for his involvement in the alleged conspiracy to overturn the Georgia results of the 2020 presidential election; 18 of his former colleagues have already surrendered. The court date hasn't yet been set — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is looking into an October start — and only time will tell what the outcome will be. However, even if Trump is found guilty and sentenced to prison, this won't legally stop him from his presidential run. Yes, the former president could get his old job back from behind bars.

But what other repercussions could jail time mean for Trump and his family? Specifically, what could this mean for his youngest son? Barron William Trump, his only child by his third wife Melania Trump, is a 17-year-old high-school senior with no steady source of income. He's reportedly worth $80 million, according to National Today, and he presumably stands to inherit much more when his father dies. The List spoke exclusively to former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani, president of the Los Angeles-based law firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, to get more details.

"Barron's inheritance would not be affected by any of Trump's criminal cases," Rahmani confirmed. So no matter whether the former president is convicted or found innocent of one or all charges, Barron will one day get everything he's been promised in the will.