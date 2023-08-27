How The Obama Sisters' White House Years Prepared The Biden Grandkids For Life In The Spotlight

There was a time when you would be hard-pressed to go a day without seeing a meme about the heartful bromance between President Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Unfortunately, the BROTUS days ended with Barack Obama's presidency as he moved on to a quieter life. But don't worry, all is not lost because the younger generations of the Obama and Biden families are carrying their friendship on.

Biden has seven grandchildren, most of whom are young adults who have to deal with the mentally draining public eye that watches their every move. It can be hard to get some sense of normalcy when you're a part of the president's immediate family, but Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha have shown us that it's possible. So, it's no wonder the Biden sisters have leaned on them for support and advice on navigating their new lives.

Speaking to Today, the president's granddaughter Finnegan Biden explained how the Obama sisters inspired them. "Maisy and I and Natalie and Naomi have had the privilege of being able to see two of our friends navigate eight years of what was really difficult, and they did so, so beautifully," she said. "And they came out so grounded and humble, and they're so smart and driven, so I think we can only take advice from them." She added that they've received loads of valuable advice from the Obama sisters, and they hope they'll come out of the White House with as much humility and strength as Malia and Sasha.