How Archie And Lilibet's Education Will Be Different From Their Cousins'

When it comes to royal living, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have ripped up the rule book and proven time and time again that they're going to do things their way. After announcing their step back from royal duties in 2020, the couple forged their own path overseas, choosing to settle in California. Not only did this have a big impact on their position in the House of Windsor, but this choice altered the course of their children's lives, too.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may be sixth and seventh in line to the throne as the grandchildren of current monarch King Charles III, but their future looks vastly different from that of their cousins. Prince William's oldest son Prince George will one day be king, while his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will take on senior royal roles to support him. Their upbringings will be shaped around their royal destiny, starting with the most important thing of all: their education.

In stark contrast, Archie and Lilibet's time at school could be vastly removed from their cousins' experience across the water. Everything from what they're taught to what schools they go to will be impacted by their parents' choice to live in the United States, miles away from royal tradition. Will they receive any of the same lessons as their British cousins, or will the difference be apparent from day one? Let's find out.