The Biggest Red Flag Kody Brown Ever Raised To Fans About His Spending Habits

Kody Brown, TLC's most popular polygamist, has had his fair share of financial struggles over the years. From bankruptcy to pushing his wives to purchase houses he couldn't afford on his own, the reality star is notorious for not being the wisest when it comes to handling money.

Gwendlyn Brown, the daughter Kody shares with his ex-wife Christine Brown, has previously touched upon this topic on her YouTube channel, claiming that her dad and his only remaining wife are definitely spending more than they're earning. "I think that my dad and Robyn [Brown] have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and, like, not within their means at all," Gwendlyn noted in a video.

Kody is undoubtedly more relaxed than the average person when pampering oneself, given that he earns five figures per episode of "Sister Wives" — an estimated number from TLC's reality producer Terence Michael, per E! News. Fans of the show are worried about his spending habits due to one of his decisions, though. At a Las Vegas casino, Kody was spotted wearing a lavish necklace, fueling speculation that he has a gambling and spending problem.