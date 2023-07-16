A Look At Kody Brown's Financial Struggles Over The Years

Kody Brown is no stranger to projecting his money-related anxieties onto his ex-partners. Janelle Brown, his second wife, with whom he was spiritually married from 1993 to 2022, has gotten a public taste of it in one of the show's episodes. After Christine Brown decided to leave Kody, the patriarch didn't want to let go of her old house and had been pressuring Janelle into purchasing it for quite some time as he couldn't afford it himself.

"All Kody talked about was how much he was sad that he was losing this house that Christine had," said Janelle, adding that she feels like he was using her and her money to keep the house in the family, despite knowing that's not what she wants to do. "It's almost like he feels like if he keeps telling me, he's going to steamroll me, and I'll lay down and be like, 'OK, we'll do it,'" the second sister wife stated in her episode confessional.

Kody had previously purchased a property on Coyote Pass land in Flagstaff, Arizona, and had promised his four sister wives their own houses. However, the building stalled, and Janelle felt it would never happen if she bought Christine's old house. Kody was unhappy with her decision and dismissively stated that Janelle doesn't respect him, so he won't be breaking his back to finish the Coyote Pass project to fulfill her wishes.