Are Taylor Swift And Nicki Minaj Friends? What We Know About The Once-Feuding Hitmakers

Taylor Swift doesn't have any patience for "haters." When Tina Fey and Amy Poehler poked fun at the artist during the 2013 Golden Globes, she responded with a Madeleine Albright quote: "There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women," per Vanity Fair. Nicki Minaj also isn't afraid to speak her mind on social media — or on stage at the Video Music Awards. Over the years, she's clapped back at Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, and even Mariah Carey. However, in 2015, Swift and Minaj got mixed up in a messy situation of their own.

Swift was in the midst of her leather-clad Reputation era, and "Bad Blood" was nominated for (and won) "Best Music Video of the Year" at the MTV VMAs. Other artists under consideration included Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars ("Uptown Funk" was virtually inescapable that year), and Kendrick Lamar. Strangely, Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda," which has since received over one billion — yes, billion! — views on YouTube, didn't get a mention in the top-billed category. Instead, it was up for "Best Hip Hop Video." Understandably frustrated, the rapper called out the situation on Twitter, writing, "If I was a different 'kind' of artist, 'Anaconda' would be nominated for best choreo and vid of the year as well," and later adding, "When the 'other' girls drop a video that breaks records and impacts culture they get that nomination." She also noted that women with "slim bodies" are celebrated in the industry. Taylor Swift, who saw this as a direct call-out, got offended.