Taylor Swift's Reaction To Nicki Minaj's 2022 VMAs Medley Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards have proven to be a night to remember. Straying from the traditional awards show structure, this year's VMAs have three emcees instead of one host. According to the Los Angeles Times, Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj took the roles that embodied "a new and unique approach in contrast from the traditional 'host' gig seen in previous years." Minaj didn't just grace the stage as one of the night's hosts, though.

In an iconic medley that called back to her greatest hits, the Trinidadian rapper pulled out all the stops, gracing viewers with verses from "Beez in the Trap," "Super Bass," "Moment 4 Lyfe," and "Monster," according to Cosmopolitan. It was truly her night, as Minaj — who changed her name for one real reason — was also tapped for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award (per Rolling Stone). However, it was Taylor Swift's reaction to her "Monster" medley that has everyone saying the same thing.