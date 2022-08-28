Taylor Swift's Reaction To Nicki Minaj's 2022 VMAs Medley Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards have proven to be a night to remember. Straying from the traditional awards show structure, this year's VMAs have three emcees instead of one host. According to the Los Angeles Times, Jack Harlow, LL Cool J, and Nicki Minaj took the roles that embodied "a new and unique approach in contrast from the traditional 'host' gig seen in previous years." Minaj didn't just grace the stage as one of the night's hosts, though.
In an iconic medley that called back to her greatest hits, the Trinidadian rapper pulled out all the stops, gracing viewers with verses from "Beez in the Trap," "Super Bass," "Moment 4 Lyfe," and "Monster," according to Cosmopolitan. It was truly her night, as Minaj — who changed her name for one real reason — was also tapped for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award (per Rolling Stone). However, it was Taylor Swift's reaction to her "Monster" medley that has everyone saying the same thing.
Taylor Swift prompted a standing ovation for Nicki Minaj
It must be nice to have a friend like Taylor Swift — whose 2022 VMAs look had Twitter head over heels. After Nicki Minaj's show stopping four song medley and her acceptance of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift stood and clapped before turning around and encouraging fellow audience members to join her. That wasn't the start of the "Red" singer showing her public support for the groundbreaking female rapper, though. During Minaj's performance, the country turned pop singer rapped along to "Super Bass."
Twitter captured all the moments and fans' reactions to both Swift and Minaj almost instantaneously. After the "Starships" rapper accepted the Video Vanguard Award, Swift could be seen cheering and urging other audience members to stand for the show's emcee. "Queen supporting queen," one Twitter user posted in response to a video of the "All Too Well" singer rousing support for Minaj. Another fan tweeted, "[W]hen she says stand up you STAND UP." We don't know about you, but if Swift told us to stand, we'd be on our feet immediately!