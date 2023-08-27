Behind-The-Scenes Scandals That Rocked The Law & Order Franchise

Before the true-crime craze, "Law & Order" ruled television for decades. The series has boasted several spin-offs since its original inception in 1990. Despite calls for the cancellation of crime procedurals due to changing social climates, the franchise is beloved by audiences. While "Law & Order" hasn't had trouble expanding, some serious drama behind the scenes could have further harmed the series' reputation.

In 2016, a former director for the original series was found guilty of child pornography possession (per Associated Press). Jason Alexander was sentenced to 10 years probation for the disturbing crime, after originally facing seven years of prison time. He was also registered as a sex offender. Alexander directed over thirty episodes of "Law & Order."

The troubles didn't stop there for the franchise. Its newest installment, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," was faced with controversy after one of its main writers posted alarming messages to social media, and the showrunner for "Law & Order: SVU" was accused of bullying and harassment. While many "Law & Order" episodes are based on true stories, who would have imagined these scandals would hit so close to home?