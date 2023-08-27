12 Times Kate Middleton Wore Affordable Jewelry

Catherine, Princess of Wales, can rock a tiara and a priceless parure with the best of them. While some of the pieces of jewelry that Catherine has added to her collection over the years are borderline priceless, she also wears pieces of jewelry that don't cost a royal fortune. Ever one to let her sartorial choices talk for her, Catherine loves to mix things up a bit and pair affordable jewelry with high-end designer duds. As royal fashion expert Miranda Holder told Newsweek, "Unlike some previous royals before her, Kate is a very hands-on mum, so she is naturally further removed from the more traditional splendor and corresponding lifestyle of the expensive crown jewels."

Whatever the reason for her choices, it's laudable that the princess wears such a variety, and it makes her a far more approachable princess than many of the royals before her. It also makes it much easier for those of us without a duchy to claim to emulate her style. Check out these times when Princess Catherine rocked jewelry that's totally affordable.