Matchmaker Lets Us Know Melania Trump's Public Absence Isn't The Red Flag You Think It Is

While former President Donald Trump awaits trial once again, we can't help but notice his once-vocal family has been out of the spotlight. Former First Lady Melania Trump was absent as her husband surrendered himself at Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24, 2023. This is Trump's fourth indictment, as he has now been hit with several counts of varying RICO charges in connection to the tampering with the 2020 election. As former strongholds in the White House, Melania and Barron, the only child she shares with Trump, have been out of the press in recent years.

However, our expert matchmaker says that Melania's absence doesn't necessarily indicate disloyalty. The List spoke exclusively with Susan Trombetti, dating coach and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, who has experience with matchmaking high-net-worth individuals and provided insight into the inner workings of this high-profile marriage.

First of all, she believes that Melania's absence doesn't mean her relationship with Trump is on the brink of turmoil. "When Melania wasn't around during Donald Trump's arrest at the Fulton County Jail, it spoke volumes about Melania's personal strength as opposed to the strength of their relationship," Trombetti told The List. "This is a woman that does her thing and marches to the beat of her own drum. She doesn't seem to care what anyone thinks of her. I don't think it says anything about the strength of their relationship." It seems that while Melania might not support her husband publicly, she still may do so behind the scenes.