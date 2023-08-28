Katherine Heigl's Least Favorite Grey's Anatomy Scene Of All Time

It's been over a decade since Katherine Heigl left "Grey's Anatomy," but even after such a long time, it's the television show that she's arguably most known for. Heigl played Dr. Isobel "Izzie" Stevens from the start of the medical drama in 2005, though she left by the middle of Season 6. Before she was written off the show (more on that later) Izzie went through quite a lot; she was a part of a number of "Grey's Anatomy's" most heartbreaking moments. She got romantically involved with a couple of her fellow surgical residents, she fell in love with Denny — a patient whose heart was failing — and tried to get him a new heart through some shady means, and she was diagnosed and treated for cancer. It was those last two storylines combined that led to Heigl's least favorite "Grey's Anatomy" scene of all time.

Heigl spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her time on the show, and she said that "my least favorite scene was when Izzie and Alex get intimate with Denny the ghost in the room. That was like, 'Oh, man.' And I really thought it was going to feel different when it actually played on camera. But, oh, man, that was weird." And as weird as it was for her to film, it was for sure a bit weird for the audience! But as little as Heigl liked that scene, it was definitely a part of one of "Grey's Anatomy's" most memorable storylines.