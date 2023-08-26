What Bob Barker Was Doing In His Final Days

Bob Barker, one of the most legendary game show hosts of our time, has died. The tragic news was announced Saturday morning by a publicist, according to the Associated Press. The beloved entertainer, who charmed millions nationwide as the host of "The Price is Right," passed away in his home in Los Angeles. He was 99 when he died.

Barker was the face that defined many of our favorite game shows. He got his big break in 1956 when he landed the job of hosting the game show "Truth of Consequences." It was clear even back then that Barker had a personality meant for audiences. The charismatic TV icon always knew just what to say to get a smile and a laugh out of nervous contestants and his witty jokes never failed to amuse his viewers. He served as the host of the "The Price is Right" for 35 years before passing the torch to Drew Carey in 2007 upon his retirement.

Since retiring, Barker's life became more of a mystery, leaving many to wonder how the legend spent his time before he passed away. Here's everything we know about Bob Barker's final days.