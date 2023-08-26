The Touching Reason Bob Barker & Nancy Burnet Never Married After 40 Years Together

Following Bob Barker's death, fans are reflecting on "The Price Is Right" host's prolific career as well as his notable personal life. Barker spent his final years with animal rights activist Nancy Burnet, his companion and caretaker. The two were together for 40 years, yet they never got married. Why didn't Barker and Burnet ever take their relationship to the next level?

In August 2023, Barker died at the age of 99, per People. As tributes for the TV legend poured in, Burnet released her own statement about her partner. She said, "I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry, including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally."

Besides finding success in the entertainment industry, Barker made his mark as a supporter of animal rights. In fact, his commitment to the cause was what initially captivated Burnet. The pair stayed incredibly close over the following decades. Still, Barker was adamant about not getting married, and his reasoning concerned his past.