The Truth About Bob Barker And Betty White's Relationship

Legendary game show host Bob Barker's death has been keenly felt by everyone who has ever watched "The Price Is Right": moms who paused their morning vacuuming to watch the Showcase Showdown; the kids who tuned in from the couch while recovering from the sniffles; game-show fans who loved his genial personality. The multi-Daytime Emmy award-winner died of natural causes at home at age 99 (sparking many affectionate jokes about his "not going over 100"). Among the tributes to Barker was a post by Drew Carey, who succeeded Barker as "Price" host in 2007. "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," he wrote. "There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker. We love you."

Barker was also famed for his passion for animal rights and pet population control. He signed off every show with a reminder to spay and neuter your pets — something Carey continues to do in his honor — and was so opposed to fur-wearing that he left his position as host of the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants because of their tradition of giving fur coats to the winners. In a huge twist of irony, Barker was at odds with Betty White, another vocal animal rights activist, over a (literally) huge animal issue — a disagreement that reportedly estranged them for the remainder of their lives.