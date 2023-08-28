Kellyanne Conway Has A Little-Known Family Connection To Mike Pence

Even after Kellyanne Conway left her role in the White House, she and her family continued to be under heavy scrutiny. And she's not the only Republican figure to catch the American public's eye — Twitter turned its attention to Mike Pence after Trump's second indictment. While the lives of politicians and their families have always been complicated, the web these two have woven is a lot more tangled than we thought.

Two members of the Pence and Conway extended families got married in September 2019 at the Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, forever linking the former vice president and senior Trump advisor. Both Pence and Conway were present at the ceremony celebrating his nephew, John Pence, and her cousin, Giovanna Coia. The happy couple has since welcomed a son named Jack, who's frequently featured on John's Instagram.

While this family connection has caused little drama to bubble to the surface just yet (that we know of, anyway), a look at the two families — and how Giovanna and John first met — may reveal some shady, nepotistic dealings.