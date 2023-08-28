Suzanne Rogers' Ode To 50 Years On Days Of Our Lives Has Us Emotional

Actress Suzanne Rogers has had plenty of unforgettable moments as the iconic Maggie Horton in "Days of Our Lives" over the last 50 years. As the show has been recently honoring the late John Aniston, whose villain Victor Kiriakis found a surprising love connection with Maggie, it's simultaneously been celebrating Rogers' monumental anniversary with special flashback episodes. Her costar, Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson), posted a video on Instagram on August 25 in which Rogers was honored with a large themed cake on the set of Salem's Horton Town Square. He wrote, "Today we celebrated the remarkable, talented, and KIND Suzanne Rogers...who has graced our screens in Salem for 50 years! You are an inspiration to each and every one of us, Suzanne. Congratulations and much love."

Among Rogers' many peers who chimed in with their congratulations were Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, "The Young and the Restless"), Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Johnson), Greg Rikaart (Leo Stark), and George DelHoyo, who plays the villainous Orpheus. He expressed his own well-wishes, writing, "Kind and Good and thoroughly professional. An inspiration to all who have crossed her path. Congratulations [whose] generosity and grace has now spanned 50 years!" Many fans sent congratulations and also shared their memories of watching Rogers on the sudser since they were kids, proclaiming that Maggie was always their favorite character.

Rogers herself was choked up and had some kind words to share in response to this memorable celebration, which only made fans more emotional about the milestone.