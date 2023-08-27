Unforgettable Moments From Suzanne Rogers' 50 Years As Maggie On Days Of Our Lives

Maggie Horton has been a "Days of Our Lives" fan favorite since Suzanne Rogers originated the character in 1973. In a Soap Opera Digest interview published in the September 4 issue, Rogers discussed her decades on the show, exclaiming, "I'm kind of shocked that I've been on the show for 50 years; I mean, how many people can say that? Not many. I'm touched that they wanted to do something. I'm honored and very moved, and I'm grateful." She was referring to the August 18 episode, which honored her legacy with flashbacks of Maggie throughout the years. Rogers felt that the tribute episode was due to the fact that the fans have adored Maggie since the beginning, and now, 50 years later, she remarked, "I still love what I'm doing, so it's all a win."

Over the years, Maggie has battled alcoholism but overcame it and has generally held her family together. She's also faced danger many times and shown great fearlessness, even shooting a drug dealer who attacked her! Currently, Maggie is the CEO of Titan Industries. She's stepped in and laid down the law, especially with her great-nephew, Alexander Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson), whom she fired. Now that Maggie's husband, Victor Kiriakis, portrayed by the late John Aniston, has died, the show has aired tributes to him that have coincided with Rogers' 50th anniversary episode.

Let's take a look at some of Maggie's best moments over the years.