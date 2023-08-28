How Joanna Gaines' Perfectionism Negatively Impacted Her Start To Magnolia

Starting a business can be challenging, even for seasoned entrepreneurs. A common problem is the fear of failure, which often stems from perfectionism. Interior designer Joanna Gaines knows this struggle better than most, despite her tremendous success. The American entrepreneur and her husband, Chip Gaines, launched the lifestyle magazine Magnolia Journal in 2016. Over the next few years, they started several ventures, including a home decor collection, several coffee shops, a streaming app, a TV network, and other business endeavors, all under the Magnolia umbrella.

The "Fixer Upper" star definitely knew what she was doing when she launched the Magnolia brand. Today, her business employs more than 513 people and generates over $183 million per year. Additionally, Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network is constantly growing, adding new shows to its library. But despite these aspects, Joanna hasn't always felt confident about her entrepreneurial skills. "I was fearing a whole lot of things: failure, our future, what people would think," she confessed in her memoir, "The Stories We Tell" (via TODAY).

Like other entrepreneurs, the mother-of-five strove for perfection and wanted to do everything right, which drained her energy. Luckily, things changed when she started journaling, a practice that helped her get to the root of her problem.