B&B's Scott Clifton And Darin Brooks Remember Important Lessons Bob Barker Taught Them

When legendary "Price is Right" host, the late Bob Barker, guest starred as himself on the August 28, 2014 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful," it became one of the most memorable and hilarious episodes ever. In it, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is talking with Barker when his brother Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) shows up and immediately insults animals and animal lovers. Barker takes offense and uses his iconic catchphrase that he said at the end of almost every episode of the game show: "Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered." Wyatt continues throwing shade which enrages Barker so much that he reenacts his famous scene from the film "Happy Gilmore" (1996), repeatedly punching Wyatt in the face to Liam's horror.

Clifton and Brooks both took to social media to pay tribute to the late TV icon. On August 26, the day Barker died, Clifton posted a picture on Instagram of Barker and Liam from the episode, writing, "What a privilege it was, not only to work with him, not only to marvel at his wit and vitality even at 90 years old, but to have a once-in-a-lifetime private conversation with the man about his passion for animal ethics. His views were infinitely more nuanced and thoughtful than the catchphrase about spaying and neutering he made famous."

He remarked that Barker's moral views on animal treatment helped shape his own, wishing everyone could have had the chance to meet him. "We'll mourn him, but the best pieces of this exquisite man will stay forever with us," he continued, adding, "Rest in Peace, Mr. Barker."