Whatever Happened To The Bold And The Beautiful's 'Poison Ivy'?

Since her exit from "The Bold and the Beautiful" in 2018, Ashleigh Brewer returned to Australia to pursue other acting opportunities. She landed a recurring role on the Australian soap opera "Home and Away" and has been featured in various other projects, such as "My Dinner with Herve" and "At the Edge of Night." Brewer revealed her exit from "The Bold and the Beautiful" in an interview with the Herald Sun and shared her excitement for the future after leaving the soap.

"It's definitely time for me, and I've had Margot [Robbie] encouraging me for so long, saying just leave it and see what happens," she told the outlet. "So I'm throwing caution to the wind now and keeping myself open to opportunities. I've been doing soaps for 10 years now. It's daunting but so exciting."

Even though Ivy was a somewhat controversial character due to her involvement with some fan-favorite couples on "The Bold and the Beautiful," viewers wonder if she will ever return to Los Angeles. Although a comeback for Brewer is yet to be seen, Ivy's stint on the show is definitely one to remember.