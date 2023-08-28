Days Of Our Lives' Stephen Nichols Remembers Arleen Sorkin With Ultimate Throwback For Soap Fans

The devastating news that former "Days of Our Lives" star Arleen Sorkin died on August 24 has brought up all kinds of memories about her character, Calliope Jones. Calliope's classic romance with the wacky inventor Eugene Bradford (John de Lancie) has been a beloved fan favorite story that lightened up the traditionally heavy world of "Days" (and which also involved robots and time travel). Co-star Stephen Nichols (Steve Johnson) not only paid loving tribute to Sorkin on his August 27 Instagram post, but he also gave the fans a nostalgic treat with a video he attached to it. He wrote, "I have fond memories of Arleen on the #Days set, as she presented her wild costumes and hysterical, over the top humor as Calliope. But more than that, I remember witnessing her loving care of the fans she met as we traveled to South Carolina and other cities around the country. She delighted everyone with her humor, but especially with her kindness."

The first part of the video was a scene from "Days" in which Eugene is in the basement working on an invention, while Calliope is upstairs trying to warn everybody that one of his premonitions may spell disaster for Salem. Fans were saddened by Sorkin's death and reminisced about Calliope, as one fan responded with the heartfelt, "Loved watching her as Calliope as a kid ... always missed Calliope and Eugene! May her memory be eternal."

The second part of the video that Nichols shared was truly a blast from the past for the fans.